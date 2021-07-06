Following a rise in cases of kidnappings in the country, police have formed a special squad to curb the vice which they say is a threat to national security.

Senior police officers held a meeting and concluded that abductions are some of the issues that pose a major threat ahead of the 2022 polls. They also noted that child abduction is a major issue but promised a robust solution, the Star reports.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday said the special squad had been provided special resources to investigate and solve such cases.

“We have agreed that we will deploy special and aggressive resources to deal with this issue. It is a very small matter, as already he DCI has made great strides in tracking these gangs behind the same,” he said.

The Interior CS noted that some of the cases are out of illegal business dealings which backfire and lead to abductions and killings.

“Some of these incidents involve criminal business attitudes, some of our people have a predatory attitude. People get into informal but criminal business arrangements but when they go south they now resort to murdering each other. We are however sorting it,” Matiang’i said.

He said the DCI has also been directed to step up its efforts in tracing the gangs behind the abductions.