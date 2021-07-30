The marriage between celebrated deejay George Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Crème de la Crème, and Denise Njuguna has apparently hit rock bottom.

This became apparent after the two took to their social media pages to share some cryptic messages. Dj Crème appeared to be hurting the most from the separation as he lamented that marriage is a scam.

“Marriage is a scam. Don’t let anybody lie to you!” he posted on his Instastories, adding: “Imma Be Aight.”

Denise on her part shared a Bible verse: Psalms 46:5, which reads, “God is within her, she will not fall”.

Speaking to Standard Entertainment, Dj Crème disclosed that Denise up and left with their two children.

“I don’t really want to talk about this but what I can tell you is that at the moment I am alone. My wife took the kids so I’m living one day at a time. You know as a man you just have to deal with life,” he said.

DJ Creme added: “I am here (Kericho) where I am building a club and a restaurant…But I am easy, haina pressure. Every good thing comes to an end.”

The pair have since deleted photos of each other from their socials

DJ Creme and Denise have been together for 14 years, with the DJ finally proposing earlier this year.

The proposal now seems to have been an attempt by DJ Creme to appease Denise, who reportedly had a hard time after they relocated to Kericho last year.

“My wife couldn’t believe we were actually moving, but this was important if we were to manage life through the hard times. We had to swallow our pride, even as everyone wondered how I, arguably Kenya’s best deejay, would move back to what you would call village life. I knew this was the only way out and explained to my wife that we would start all over again,” Dj Crème said.