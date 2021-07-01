The actor Joseph Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh has expressed his regret over his recent TV interview in which he asked Kenyans for more financial help.

Omosh explained that he was just playing his funny character from ‘Tahidi High’ and he didn’t think Kenyans would take his remarks seriously.

“Mimi sikua najua Wakenya wataudhika hivo. I thought watasema huyu ni ule Omosh joker but they actually took it seriously,” he said.

Adding: “I did not expect that interview to blow out that much. I am an actor and sometimes we say things that turn out to be serious.”

“My biggest regret is going for that interview. I wish I did not go.”

He pleaded for forgiveness saying he will choose his words carefully next time.

“Kenyans please, I know you are forgiving, I’m just your brother. Please I’m so sorry. You’ll never hear that from me again.”

Omosh also said he is still jobless but he has received some offers. “I am ready to rise back. At the moment I am jobless but I have received a few offers,” he said.

The actor maintained that he does not have a drinking problem.

“I have been to rehab twice. For now, I am not drinking and if people want to confirm, let them come to the ground,” he said.