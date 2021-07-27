Radio personality Joseph Ogidi popularly known as Gidi Gidi has apparently been denied access to his son.

The former rapper made the revelation on social media while reacting to a post by Zari Hassan on Instagram. The South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman had shared a photo showing Diamond Platnumz bonding with their two kids in Pretoria.

Zari captioned the post: “It takes only a brave to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on @princess_tiffah & @princenillan are priceless. We appreciate you papa 🙏”

Gidi Gidi mentioned that the co-parenting act between Zari and Diamond was heartwarming. He added that he has tried everything in order to gain access to his son but his baby mama has died him the right.

“This post has warmed my heart, I have another one who has refused access to my son, nimejaribu nimechoka. We men tunapitia mambo hapa nje but we just vumilia. Mungu mbele,” the ‘Unbwogable’ hitmaker wrote.