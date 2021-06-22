Socialite Aeedah Bambi has rubbished claims that her husband, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, physically abused her.

The allegations emerged from blogger Edgar Obare, who was tipped that Anwar and Bambi got into a heated fight after Bahati’s album launch at Trademark Hotel on Sunday night.

When reached for comment, Aeedah Bambi declined to delve into the claims and told ‘Mpasho’: “Propaganda”.

She also took to social media to note that: “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within. Blessed is the woman who chases no one, needs no validation and handles her business like a boss.”

The 24-year-old model also shared a photo of herself and Senator Anwar and wrote: “Nobody is you and that is your power.”