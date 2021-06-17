Inspector General of the Police Hillary Mutyambai has banned all police officers from using social media platforms to air grievances related to the police service.

In recent months, videos of police officers expressing disappointment with their employer have gone viral on social media, embarrassing and putting pressure on the leadership.

In a bid to stop that, the IG has forbidden the practice, terming it criminal.

A memo signed by Mwangi Wanderi of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been distributed to senior officers across the country.

“The Inspector General has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance/complaint and gender offices at service headquarters and the internal affairs unit,” Wanderi said in the Memo.

According to the memo, it is an offence against discipline under section 6(w) chapter 30 of the standing orders, to disclose or convey any information on police matters without proper authority.

“Sharing information with the media whether verbally or otherwise must be done in accordance with the regulations. Serious disciplinary action will be taken against any police officers found abusing the use of social media and sharing information with the press without authority,” he wrote.

Police bosses across the country have been instructed to get the message out to their juniors.