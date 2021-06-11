Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 9.3 percent on Thursday, from 11.8 percent recorded on Wednesday.

624 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,728 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced.

Of the 624 new cases, 567 are Kenyans while 57 are foreigners. 405 are male and 219 female. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years.

Total confirmed positive cases rose to 174,285 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,852,612.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries had risen by 313 to 119,246. 258 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 17 people succumbed to the virus, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in May and June.

This pushed the cumulative fatalities to 3,362.

Meanwhile, 991 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,940 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

There are 111 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 66 on supplemental oxygen. Fourteen patients are on observation.