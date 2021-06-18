The family of former Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo has sought police assistance to establish if there might have been foul play in the politician’s death.

The family, through Midiwo’s elder brother George Jalang’o, said it was not satisfied with the ‘cardiac arrest theory’. Jalang’o said his brother was fit and led a healthy lifestyle.

He said Midiwo would do exercises on a regular basis by walking 15 to 20 kilometers daily.

“We had no option but to report the matter to the police. My brother was fit, well and going about his activities as usual and therefore we cannot understand why and how he just fell ill and died,” Jalang’o said.

He noted that Midiwo also strictly observed COVID-19 protocols and had limited his movements. Jalang’o said his brother often stayed in his home in Siaya.

He spoke ahead of a scheduled postmortem on Midiwo’s body on Thursday.

Jalang’o said Midiwo was doing well and talking to visitors following his admission to Nairobi Hospital on Saturday, June 12.