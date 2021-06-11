Security agents in Ainamoi, Kericho county are on the hunt for a high school student who attacked his principal on Wednesday, June 9.

The 18-year-old student at the Ainamoi Secondary School swung a wooden plank with protruding nails at Mr Geoffrey Rono at his office, striking him on the head.

Reportedly, the school head had sent the student home to collect the balance of his fees amounting to Sh7,000. The Form Three student returned to the school at around 6 pm and attacked the teacher before fleeing the scene.

Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge said the principal had ordered the student’s locker to be taken away until the balance was settled.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the student attacked the teacher at around 6 pm at his office and fled after inflicting serious head injuries,” said the commander.

“We are looking for the culprit who did not report back to his parents’ home after the incident.”

Following the incident, the school’s bursar responded to Rono’s distress call and helped rushed the bleeding principal to a private hospital in Kericho town.

Doctors stopped the bleeding, dressed the wound, and discharged Rono at around 10 pm.

Police recovered the weapon used in the attack and established that the student has a history of threatening teachers.