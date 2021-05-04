Gospel turned secular musician Lawrence Munyao alias Weezdom has parted ways with EMB Records, where he served as Bahati’s manager since June 2020.

In a statement last Friday, Weezdom said it was time to try out other things as he thanked Bahati for the opportunity to work with him.

Coming at a time when Bahati is preparing to release his first album, Weezdom’s exit has been met with raised eyebrows from some observers.

A section of fans speculated that Weezdom and Bahati might have fallen out for the second time, but the latter allayed these fears saying they remain best of friends.

“I have the utmost respect for Bahati, we have a long history. He discovered me and let me to his home although at some point we fell out and I know I betrayed him. But we worked out things and our relationship has never been better,” Weezdom said.

He explained his departure from EMB Records saying it was for personal growth.

“I have been on the shadows of Bahati for a while and have had a number of opportunities coming my way. I got offers on a number of jobs that I’m currently considering before taking them up and this is the reason I quit to concrete on these new endavours,” he said.