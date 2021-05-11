Police in Nairobi are investigating an outrageous heist at Tuskys Supermarket Karasha branch on Kenyatta Avenue in which a staffer robbed a cashier of Sh320,000.

According to sources, the cashier had gone to the branch’s safe to collect the day’s collection at around 7 pm Saturday. The suspect then pulled out a knife and forced her to surrender the cash.

Detectives investigating the robbery visited the scene and established that the incident was not captured by surveillance cameras as the CCTV server at the supermarket had been destroyed.

Officers also questioned staffers who were on duty at the time of the robbery. More Tuskys employees will be grilled this week as the investigations continue.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said no arrest had been made as of Monday.