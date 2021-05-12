YouTuber Maureen Waititu says she has gotten over the heartbreak of her collapsed marriage with fitness instructor Frankie Kiarie.

Speaking in a TV interview, the media personality admitted the breakup that saw Frankie move on with socialite Corazon Kwamboka was emotionally draining.

The mother of two said she regrets how the breakout panned out on social media, when all three parties – Frankie, Corazon and Waititu – were embroiled in a bitter exchange on social media.

“People laughed at me, telling me to move on. Where do I go to?” she posed.

“I regret that there was a lack of respect all through the process. But on my side, I really tried. The more I kept quiet, the more I became hurt.”

Maureen Waititu said she’s now in a happy place and is ready to love again.

“Currently, I am happy. My heart is settled.

“I still believe in love, I have a lot to offer. My heart was broken but I am filled with love now. I would be interested in a man who has certain values that I’m looking for. I pray to God to bring me a man who is God-fearing,” she said.