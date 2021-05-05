Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.2 percent Tuesday after 345 new infections were recorded from a sample size of 6,686 tested in 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate dropped from 8.3 percent reported on Monday.

The Health Ministry announced the new cases include 339 Kenyans and six are foreigners. 195 were male and 150 were female.

The youngest was a two-year-old baby while the oldest was 94 years old.

As of Tuesday, the total number of positive cases stood at 160,904.

At the same time, 24 patients succumbed to the disease with one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates within the last one month, and 8 are late death reports from facility record audits.

Kenya’s total fatalities rose to 2,805.

Meanwhile, 140 patients recovered from the disease, with 82 from home-based and isolation care while 58 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 109,217 out of which 79,525 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,692 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry also announced a total of 1,230 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,654 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“There are 154 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are on observation.

“Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units (HDU),” said the Ministry.

Additionally, a total of 894,076 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday. Of these 275,453 are aged 58 years and above, 158,772 are Health workers, 139,221 Teachers, Security Officers 75,169, and Others 245,461.