The general consensus among Kenyans on social media is that COTU boss Francis Atwoli has not done enough to have a road named after him.

Kenyans first expressed their disapproval last Thursday when Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu renamed DikDik road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi after the outspoken trade unionist, albeit illegally since the renaming was not debated and approved by the assembly.

A few days after the unveiling of Francis Atwoli Road, unknown persons pulled down its signpost, and photos soon hit the internet, sparking another wave of dissenting voices against the renaming.

Atwoli on his part condemned the vandalism saying it amounted to impunity.

“In a country that believes in the rule of Law there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adding: “I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that.”

On Twitter, however, Kenyans approved the alleged “anarchy” saying whoever pulled down the Francis Atwoli road signpost deserved  State commendation.

Here are some of those reactions: