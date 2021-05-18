Aspiring politician-turned social media personality Karen Nyamu says she feels like her bond with her secondborn child is broken.

Speaking in an interview on Picha Clear YouTube channel, Karen said her son with Mugithi star Samidoh refused to breastfeed after three months.

“At some point, before two months, some things needed my attention. My baby was introduced to formula very early. In the midst, he started experiencing colic and so we majored on giving him formula milk,” she said.

The controversial lawyer continued, “By the time I was changing my diet to stop the colic, my baby refused to breastfeed. It is so heartbreaking for a mother because sometimes when your baby cries and you breastfeed them, they are sorted. I have to look for other tactics. I feel there is so much I am missing. I feel like there is a bond that is broken.

“These days I try as much as possible to sleep with him in my bed. That is how I bond with him,” she said.

Nyamu also revealed that when she was expectant, doctors discovered her baby was in a breech position(When the baby is positioned head-up in the uterus).

Doctors advised Karen Nyamu to book for caesarean section for the 37th week, but she really wanted to deliver normally.

“I had been talking to God and I knew this is not what I had told God. I Googled how to change the position of a baby, and one of the things I was required to do was to swim a lot,” she said.

“The baby turned when I visited the last scan. I was so excited until I shed tears in the hospital. I did not want a CS.”

Nyamu encouraged women who cannot afford private hospitals to visit antenatal clinics in government hospitals, which are free, to avoid getting complications at birth.