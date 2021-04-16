The Tanzania government has been forced to take action over hitmakers Harmonize and Rayvanny following the pair’s exchange of words on social media.

The musicians locked horns after Rayvanny released intimate private chats in which Harmonize shared nudes with his ex’s daughter.

In addition to exchanging words on social media, Rayvanny and Harmonize have also seized the opportunity to release songs addressing the issue.

Rayvanny dropped ‘Nyamaza’ lecturing his counterpart to own up to his mistakes while Harmonize released ‘Vibaya’ dedicated to his now ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala and in which, he confesses his mistakes.

Harmonize has also threatened to sue everyone who took part in leaking his alleged nude video and photos online.

As this goes on, Tanzania’s regulatory body ‘Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa’ (BASATA) has sounded a warning to the hitmakers to refrain from using abusive words against each other lest they face the full force of the law.

“Baaza la Sanaa La Taiafa (BASATA) limesikitishwa sana na matukio na miendo ya Wasanii wa Tanzania katika mitandaoni ya kijamii kwa kushamiri n ahata usambazaji wa taarifa na video zenye mwelekeo was kudhalilisha. Vitendo hivi ni kinyume na Kanunu ya 25 (1) – (8) ya kanunu za Baraza (Tangazo la serekali Na.43 la mwaka 2018).

“Baraza linatoa Onyo na kukemea vikali mienendo na vitendo hivi na kuwataka wote wanaohusika kuacha mara moja tabia hiyo. Baraza litachukuahatua kali kwa msanii yeyote atakaebainika kuendelea na kutenda vitendo ambavyo ni kinyume cha sharia na kanuni zinazosimamia sekta ya Sanaa…” reads part of the statement.