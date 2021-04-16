Police in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County Wednesday arrested a school principal accused of engaging in a sexual act with a Form 4 girl at his house.

Kiptagich Location Chief Wycliffe Too confirmed the incident saying the Chebotoi Secondary School Principal, Mr. Leonard Baraza, was arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

The area residents said the school head drove home with his student raising suspicions of unprofessional conduct.

“We immediately deployed police officers to the principal’s home, where the girl was found in his house,” said the area chief.

The administrator said irate members of the public attempted to harm the head-teacher but were contained by police officers.

The learner, who is said to be 21 years old pending confirmation of her birth certificate details, told police that she went to the principal’s house after completing her KCSE paper on Wednesday evening.

“We are seeking to establish her age. The student’s parents say they do not have her birth certificate,” said the administrator.

The girl was taken to Kiptagich Health Centre where a medical test confirmed that she had engaged in sexual intercourse.

The student was later allowed to go home in the company of her parents while the principal was detained at the Kiptagich Police Station until around 11 pm when he was released on free bond as police await for the girl to present her birth certificate for further action.

