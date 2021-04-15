The government has revised the duration of the imposed curfew extending it by a further 30 days.

In a revised gazette notice dated April 12, 2021, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the curfew will run until May 29, 2021.

An earlier gazette notice issued on March 29 had indicated that the 8 pm to 4 am curfew would be in place for 30 days.

The revised date applies to both the disease-infected zone (Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado and Kiambu) and the rest of the country. In the infected zones, the curfew runs from 8 pm to 4 am whereas in the rest of the country it runs from 10 pm to 4 am.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 29th March, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

CS Matiang’i emphasized that during this period of time, there would be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group.

Individuals exempted from the curfew orders are those with written permission from a county police boss or an OCPD as well as all those listed as providers of essential service.

In the revised Gazette Notice, the CS also included Advocates, Children protection service providers, and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.