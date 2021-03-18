A police officer based in Nyamira county opened fire on two of his seniors before turning the gun on himself.

The administration police officer reportedly shot at his colleagues with an AK-47 rifle. He is said to have disagreed with the senior officers over his deployment.

“He was dissatisfied with impending deployment and was bitter about it. He had disagreed with them over deployment to the governor’s residence,” a police report said.

Doctors at Nyamira Level Five Hospital said the officer died on arrival at the facility.

Nyamira County Director of Health Silas Ayunga said the policeman shot himself in the head.

One of the seniors officers died while the other is hospitalised.

Police recovered four spent cartridges at the scene of crime and the AK-47 rifle, which was loaded with 26 bullets.