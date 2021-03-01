Pauline Buoga, 25, was born with gigantomastia, a rare condition characterized by excessive breast growth.

After a challenging upbringing in which she was taunted by her peers, Buoga underwent breast reduction surgery two years ago that took 3.5 kgs off her chest.

She shared her story with nation.africa.

“‘Stop slouching, we already see them,’ this woman walked over to me and whispered as I walked home from school one day. I was 10 years old then and I had taken notice that my breasts were too big for my age. My classmates had noted too and whenever we went out to play, they would taunt me about the breasts.

I thought of myself as different from everyone else because neither my age mates nor my sisters had such big breasts. I am the second born in a family of four. To get rid of the unwanted attention, I withdrew. I was that girl who always had urgent “classwork” to work on when other students were going out for P.E or I would feign sickness. Worried about my new change of attitude, my parents enrolled me in an only girls’ school. That gave me some ease but each time we had an event such as a music festival, boys from other schools would take notice and they would make snide remarks.