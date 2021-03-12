The second season of Sauti Sol’s reality TV show Sol Family has been renewed after a successful first season which premiered in August 2020.

The high-flying boyband and Showmax have sealed a deal that will see the video company broadcast the docu-series about the day-to-day lives of Bien, Savara, Chimano, and Polycarp.

Sol Family producer, Eugene Mbugua, described season one as a “resounding success”, adding that season two will be focusing more on the love lives of Sauti Sol members.

Mbugua says viewers will be treated to more drama, spice, and music.

“We have an exciting season lined up which we have been filming since July of last year. We’ll give the audience a more in-depth look into the couples on the show. We’ll also get to take you behind the scenes of what happens when Sauti Sol, Nviiri, and Bensoul hit the stage,” he said.

The audience will also get to follow Sauti Sol and Sol Generation for an out-of-town experience as the show travels to Meru, Diani, and even Lamu.

Season two premieres on Monday, March 15.

Take a look at what you can expect in the video below.