A man from Wote in Makueni County was Wednesday, March 10 arraigned in court for sexually harassing a high school student.

29-year-old Jackson Keli Mutuku is accused of sneaking into Mwaani Girls’ High School, jumping through a dormitory window, and sexually harassing a Form Four minor.

The accused allegedly committed the offense on the night of October 19, 2020, after KCSE candidates had resumed studies following a 7-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Makueni Law Courts heard that Mutuku accessed the school compound after cutting a wire fence and jumping through an open dormitory window.

An investigating officer handling the case, Robin Katambani, said the accused found one girl in the dormitory. He then allegedly fondled the student, prompting her to raise the alarm.

Other students rushed to the dormitory, but the suspect managed to escape.

The suspect would later be arrested after surveillance cameras mounted in and outside the dormitory were reviewed.

Video footage identified Mutuku, whose home neighbours the school, sneaking into the dormitory.

The accused denied the accusation, prompting the Prosecution to line up nine witnesses against him. The witnesses include students, police officers and workers at Mwaani Girls’ High School.

Makueni magistrate George Sagelo directed that the suspect be presented in court on March 24, 2021, when a police officer who reviewed the CCTV recordings will testify.