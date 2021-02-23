Residents of informal settlements in Nairobi county have a right to access water from boreholes for free following a presidential directive to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

During his tour of the Nairobi Metropolis, Uhuru directed NMS boss General Mohammed Badi and Athi Water Works Development Agency to ensure slum dwellers have access to water free of charge at the 193 boreholes sunk recently across the county.

“We want every Nairobi resident to get the services they deserve. That is why NMS is providing this water free of charge,” Uhuru said during the commissioning of two water community projects in Soweto Kayole.

“As the boreholes continue to function, residents should not be charged a single coin to get water. If the house tap runs dry, you are allowed to walk to the boreholes and get water free of charge,” added the president.

At the same time, President Kenyatta assured Nairobi residents that phase two of the water supply initiative implemented by NMS would connect water from central points to individual households.

In a reference to the Northern Water collector tunnel, Uhuru said that the project was near completion and would solve the perennial water shortage problem that has faced Nairobians.

President Kenyatta additionally said more road projects would be implemented in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

He directed Badi to commence the projects to ensure roads in informal settlements are passable, especially during rainy seasons.

“I have consulted with Major Badi on the status of these roads and agreed on how they can be rehabilitated to standard roads that residents can walk on without getting muddy during the rainy season,” Uhuru said.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority is currently upgrading 408 kilometres of access roads in informal settlements at a cost of Sh5.8 billion. 22km of access roads have since been upgraded.

The project is targeting Kawangware, Riruta, parts of Dagoretti North, Mathare, Kangemi, Mukuru, Kibra, parts of Githurai 44 and 45, Mwiki and Zimmerman.

Other areas targeted include Kabiria, Utawala, Mihang’o, Ruai, Mathare, and Dandora.