Police in Rarieda, Siaya County have arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of his grandmother on Sunday night.

Jael Akuro Orundu, 86, was found dead on Monday morning inside her house in Central Asembo location. The granny’s body was lying in a pool of blood, with the door of her house appearing to have been broken down.

Confirming the incident, area assistant chief Maurice Omondi said the deceased’s 19 year-old-grandson Maxton Omondi Otieno confessed to the murder.

The administrator said the suspect, who has been staying with his granny, was arrested after his clothes were found with blood. Upon interrogation, he admitted to being behind his granny’s murder.

Chief Omondi said the motive behind the murder was yet to be established.

The body of the deceased was moved to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

The suspect was locked up at Aram Police station as investigations continue.