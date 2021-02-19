Nick Mutuma might never be seen in a kissing scene, with the actor keen on respecting his relationship with Bridget Shighadi.

The celebrated thespian says he and Ms Shighadi have agreed to avoid steamy acting roles that may jeopardise what they are trying to build together.

Mutuma was speaking with Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo where he explained kissing scenes.

“We call that mechanical. When you kiss on screen there are like 20 people watching you. And you do it so that the scene is authentic. Because in real life, don’t humans kiss?. It is part of being authentic and the most important thing is people remember the work you did,” he said.

The 32-year-old ‘Shuga’ actor revealed that before Shighadi joined the acting industry, she had issues with Mutuma playing kissing scenes.

“Now she gets me but initially, it was an issue. But even now where we are, there are roles we don’t do at all because of the respect we have for each other and what we are trying to build as a couple,” he said.

Adding: “What we have decided as a family is to do action movies.”

Mutuma also acknowledged his double standard with regards to Shighadi taking up a steamy scene.

“It is funny because as a man acting those roles, it was okay. But imagining my partner acting those same roles, there is that double standard, like ‘Ahhhh, itakua ngumu sana’.”

Nick Mutuma said he met Bridget Shighadi 10 years ago through a mutual friend who has since died. He described the ‘Maria’ actress and mother of their daughter as a phenomenal woman.

“She is a very beautiful woman but pia anakua very grounded. I think as a man, you need somebody who can build with you, who can put that first foundation,” he said.

Asked if a wedding was on the cards, Mutuma said: “Let’s see. God willing, what his plans are. I believe it is something I want to do. Something I’m working towards.”

He also advised upcoming filmmakers to take advantage of the technology boom.

“If anyone wants to get into the business of filmmaking, the only person who is restricting them is they themselves. I feel like with the technology that we have, you can take your phone and shoot a movie with it. All this viral content by Eric Omondi and Njugush is all about creativity. It is not about who you know or who is creating which opportunity,” he said.