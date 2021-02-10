The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has suspended the decision by the ruling Jubilee Party to expel its six nominated senators.

Following their expulsion on Monday, the senators moved to the tribunal Tuesday, seeking to overturn the Party’s decision.

Senator Issac Mwaura filed his complaint separately while Senators Millicent Omanga, Naomi Waqo, Mary Yiane, Prengei Victor and Falhada Dekow filed their complaint jointly.

The tribunal’s chairperson, Desma Nungo, said they suspend the expulsion of the senators to allow the affected members to get a fair hearing.

The Tribunal also barred the Registrar of Political Parties from removing the names of the senators from the membership of Jubilee Party pending hearing and determination of the case.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application inter-parties this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of Jubilee Party decision dated February 8 to expel the applicants from the party” the order reads.

The cases will be mentioned on February 16 and February 17.