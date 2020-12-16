A Nairobi court has allowed police to hold three suspects linked to Monday night’s robbery at the residence of billionaire industrialist Manu Chandaria in Muthaiga estate, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) obtained orders to detain police constable Jared Obanga Makambe and G4S guards Stephen Omwenga Onyeko and Juda Wafula Musembe for four days inorder to complete investigations.

Detective constable Godfrey Munene of Starehe DCI offices said the three jointly with others raided Chandaria’s home and stole Sh700,000 and jewellery worth Sh600,000.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts, Constable Munene said an inventory of everything that was stolen has not been taken.

“Investigations into the circumstances and facts surrounding this robbery are incomplete as this matter was taken over by the DCI Starehe from Muthaiga, Pangani and Huruma police stations on December 14,” he submitted.

Munene asked to detain the suspects for 14 days to allow police to apprehend their accomplices, record witness statements, and revisit the crime scene.

He also told Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga that he needed to obtain call data records of the suspects from mobile telephone services provider – Safaricom – before determining whether to charge or release them.

The magistrate allowed the DCI to detain the suspects for four days at Huruma police station. They will return to court on December 21.