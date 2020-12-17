It appears government efforts to clean up the highly polluted Nairobi river are finally starting to bear fruit. This after a duck was spotted taking a leisure swim on the river close to the Nairobi CBD.

The cleanup exercise started back in April 2018 as part of the Nairobi city regeneration program following a presidential directive.

President Kenyatta tasked the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), under the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, with the daunting task of cleaning up the river and sealing all sources of pollution and discharge of untreated water.

Since the launch of the Nairobi River Restoration Project, at least 21 bodies have been retrieved from the river, and several residential and commercial entities shut down for discharging effluent into the river.

Two years later, the sustained efforts of an integrated multi-agency have seen aquatic life start to reclaim their rightful place in Nairobi river.

On Wednesday, December 16, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services took to Twitter to share a photo of a duck swimming some metres away from the Globe Roundabout.

The stretch from the National Museums of Kenya bridge to Globe Roundabout is arguably the cleanest part of Nairobi river given that the John Michuki Memorial Park, the benchmark for the Nairobi Regeneration Programme, falls on that stretch.

“We have seen life coming back; birds, crocodiles, snails, and now even fish can be seen swimming in this stretch,” Environment CS Keriako Tobiko said earlier this year.

Naturally, Kenyans on Twitter were left bemused by the sight of a duck swimming in Nairobi River, with some finding it hard to believe their eyes.

