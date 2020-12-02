At least 160 lucky Kenyans will become the first owners of the government’s Sh 5 billion affordable housing project under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda.

The govt expects to handover the first block of 160 units in Pangani, Nairobi in February 2021, nine months after the president commissioned the project.

Lands, Housing and Urban Renewal Executive for Nairobi county Charles Kerich said nine floors in Block 1 have already been completed.

“The original 48 tenants of the Old Pangani Estate will be part of the group that will take ownership of the new units,” said Kerich.

The first 48 owners were evicted in June 2019 and given Sh600,000 to facilitate their rent in areas of their own choice. Each will be required to pay a minimum of Sh8,000 per month (depending on size) for 30 years to fully own the unit occupied.

Kerich said Block 2 is set to be completed in June 2021.

“So far, the foundation for blocks two, three, four and five is complete,” Kerich said. The same is the case for the foundation of blocks six, seven, and eight.

The eight blocks will have 1,562 apartments standing on 5.2 acres. The units will comprise 128 one-bedroom, 248 two-bedroom, and 576 three-bedroom houses.

About 610 three-bedroom units will be available at market rates. Sixty percent of the affordable units will cost between Sh1 million and Sh3 million.

Prospective tenants can register for the affordable housing scheme for free via Boma Yangu online platform. A lottery will then be used to pick the new house owners as each project is completed.

The Pangani Affordable Housing Project is expected to be completed in December 2021.