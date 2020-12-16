Award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja alias Kate Actress has finally introduced her daughter to her social media fanbase.

The former ‘mother in law’ star actress and her husband Phil Karanja welcomed baby Karla Njeri Karanja a year ago. Unlike most celebrity parents, the couple chose to conceal her identity from the public.

This changed on Tuesday, December 15, when the mother of two took to Instagram to mark Karla’s first birthday.

“We are ONE . my little girl is one 😭🙏…. Thank you, lord. Also, they don’t tell you photoshoots with babies are an extreme sport,” she captioned a photo trying to wrap a headband around Karla.

In a subsequent post, Kate Actress mentioned that Karla has brought colour to their world.

“Happy First Birthday my toto ❤️ KARLA, you have brought so much color to our world .we love you so much. May God protect you and favor you all the days of your life my love,” Kate wrote.

On his part, Phil kept his birthday message simple describing Karla as his world.

“My World 💞 Happiest 1st Birthday Karla. Daddy Loves you so much 💗💗💗” he wrote.