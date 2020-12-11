It’s Friday and as usual lots of footballing activity today. In this prediction, we take a look at 7 games. 4 we assign over 2.5 and three we assign over1.5.

Good luck.

Over 1.5 goals selections

De Graafschap vs Jong Ajax – 1.36

Telstar vs Almere city – 1.58

Bolivar vs Guabira – 1.23

San Jose vs Real Potosi – 1.40

Over 2.5 goals selections

Anderlecht vs Genk – 1.20

Randers vs Vejle – 1.25

Doxa vs Apollon – 1.28

Total – 7.1

(Odds can change slightly over time)

While we are pretty confident with this prediction, you can of course remove the matches you are not totally comfortable with, and still retain some great odds.

