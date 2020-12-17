Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders not to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans.

He asked leaders to allow Kenyans to appraise the proposed amendments fairly in an environment devoid of threats and intimidation.

“Constitutional amendment should not divide Kenyans by instilling hatred and sectoral politics among them,” he said.

Dr Ruto said leaders should provide public education on clauses in the document instead of running a divisive yes-no campaign.

The Deputy President asked leaders not to underestimate the intelligence of Kenyans in making decisions affecting them.

He asked leaders not to impose their will on the people and instead listen to alternative ideas.

The DP said there was room to amend the BBI report to accommodate various disgruntled groups.

Dr Ruto reminded leaders to prioritise the needs of the people, saying it was their responsibility to address issues raised by citizens.

He was speaking during the burial of Nalangu Enole Ntutu, the mother of Stephen Ole Ntutu (former Narok Senator) and Patrick Ole Ntutu (Labour CAS) at their Ololunga home in Narok County.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Labour CS Simon Chelugui; Governors Samuel Tunai (Narok); Hillary Barchok (Bomet) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) as well as MPs Korei Ole Lemein (Narok South); Soipan Tuya (Narok) and David Ole Sankok (nominated).

Other MPs present were Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr); Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East).

MP Nyoro said the Msambweni by-election was a clear indication that Kenyans were more interested in consensus as opposed to a divisive referendum.

The Kiharu legislator asked BBI proponents to shun the divisive “reggae bravado” and instead work towards consensus.

Mr Washiali asked BBI proponents to be flexible and allow for a give-and-take dialogue that will bring Kenyans together.

On her part, Ms Soipan asked members of the BBI taskforce to allow Kenyans to accommodate divergent views.

She said Kenyans were not satisfied with BBI’s proposal citing the exclusion of guaranteed minimum returns for the country’s farmers.

She said: “We can not be shepherded blindly and forced to either say YES or NO. Let us engage in a discourse that will give Kenyans what they want.”

Mr Sankok and Mr Lemein said the Msambweni by-election was a sign of Dr Ruto’s victory in the 2022 general election.

Sankok said: “In 2022 we must show the world that Kenya is not a monarchy or dynasty but a democracy.”

Mr Lemein said it was clear that a majority of Kenyans support Dr Ruto ahead of the 2022 general election.

By DPPS