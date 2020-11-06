Papa Shirandula star actress Jacky Vike, better known as Awinja, is the envy of Nairobians and their wet weather as she continues to soak up some sun at the Coast.

The radio presenter escaped the hustle and bustle of the big city and jetted off to Mombasa for some much-needed R&R. She has been unwinding and enjoying a luxurious holiday alongside her son at the 4-star PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Shanzu.

Renowned for always looking the part, Vike has been stunting on Instagram with stunning pictures of her dreamy vacation. And while at it, the yummy mummy has been teasing her followers in Nairobi with a series of posts.

In one post, she wrote: “Watu wa Bara mna Unwind aje jioni hii? Ju huku pwani tuko juu ya kanywaji Baridiiiii ju ya hii joto! Duh🤣🏃🏾‍♀️”

Another post shows Awinja sipping on some coconut water with the caption: “Hapa tu ju ya Madafu na Kachiri, huko Bara vipi? Kwema?🤣”

The jokester published another post on Wednesday reminding her 690k followers that she was still showcasing her “bones”, in reference to her long, toned legs.

“Still out here Parading my Bones🤣 Kuna mtu anataka supu nijichemshe faster faster?” she joked.

And she wasn’t done there. Jacky took to the beach and asked about the weather in Nairobi. “Eti Nairobi kuko aje?😄 Out here Enjoying this Sun, hapa ni kujianika kwa jua ka Mahindi,” she posted.

And because a beach holiday is not complete without flaunting a bikini bod, Jacky stunned netizens with her svelte figure in a blue swimsuit posing next to a camel.

She captioned it: “Ata kitu najiuliza ni, Ngamia za Nairobi zinaeza tulia na ipose kama hii kweli?😄”

Enough chitchat, here’s more candy for your eyes.