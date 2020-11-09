There was drama in Nakuru town after police raided the Sebs Club on Saturday night for operating past curfew hours.

More than 500 revellers are said to have stood up to the cops leading to a four-hour standoff. According to reports, some of the drunken patrons attacked the officers with beer bottles during the 12.30 am melee.

The overwhelmed cops were forced to lob teargas at the crowd forcing some to escape through the windows on the first floor.

Officers eventually managed to arrest 86 people, who were taken to various police stations in Nakuru.

A police report published the names of the 86 saying they were arrested for contravening the COVID-19 protocols.

Police said the 86 will be arraigned in court on Monday. The bar’s license will also be cancelled, authorities added.

Elsewhere, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho led an operation Saturday night at a popular Shisha den popularly known as the “Escape”. At least 35 people were arrested, with a video shared online showing the governor chasing curfew breakers alongside law enforcement officers.