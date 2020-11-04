Police in Lugari Constituency, Kakamega County have arrested one of their own on allegations of defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Kevin Mutheu, an officer attached to Matete police post in Lugari, was arrested Monday, November 2 after being found with the minor in a lodging facility at Chimoi trading centre.

According to the teenager’s father, the officer is responsible for the girl’s 4-month pregnancy.

“He (Mutheu) has been defiling my daughter, and finally we caught him red-handed. I do not want to settle this matter out of court. I want the perpetrator arraigned,” said the father.

Confirming the incident, Lugari sub-county education officer, Tom Oluoch, said: “I am urging police to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.”

The girl’s teacher, Robert Mandila, who is the head-teacher of Makange Primary School, described the Class Eight pupil as a “bright learner, who has a promising future”.

“She is a bright child. In her last exam, she scored 320 marks out of the possible 500. The girl has a promising future, but it appears the defiler is out to ruin it,” said Mandila.

Mutheu was detained at Matete Police Station as investigations into the defilement allegations continue.