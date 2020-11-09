Gospel singer and TV presenter Kambua is proof that childlessness can be overcome. After getting married, she waited for about 7 years before she welcomed her firstborn child, Nathaniel.

On top of that, Kambua is pregnant with her second child. The singer has been using her experience with infertility to create awareness while encouraging couples who are struggling with infertility.

In a recent post, Kambua highlighted things that people should not ask or say to a person or couple battling childlessness.

“Having walked the long, painful, sometimes lonely journey of infertility, I would like to share with you some things that women like me would like you to know. Today I’ll share the ‘What NOT to say’ to a person or couple struggling with infertility,” she wrote

Check out 10 Things You Should Never Tell Couples Battling Infertility: