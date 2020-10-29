The government has launched a major road safety programme dubbed Usalama Barabarani to curb the rising road carnage in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i rolled out the initiative Wednesday morning at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) headquarters in Nairobi.

Usalama Barabarani is a three-year project by the Kenyan government in partnership with the European Union. It is aimed at enhancing road traffic safety in the country through projects that will lead to a reduction in road fatalities.

CS Matiang’i said the programme will be implemented along the Northern Corridor specifically targeting six counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Makueni, Kisumu, and Kakamega which record-high numbers of road fatalities.

Under the programme, nationwide sensitization and training will be conducted targeting majorly pedestrians, Bodaboda operators and the youth.

NTSA will work with the respective County Transport and Safety Committees, and other key stakeholders.

“Let us educate our people to behave responsibly. That’s the only way we can deal with road accidents. Police can only do so much but the greater percentage of that contribution is going to be made through our reformed behavior,” said Matiang’i during the launch.

“We must change our behavior.”