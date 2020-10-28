Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has refuted claims of heckling Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

During Ruto’s speech, Millie Odhiambo was seen appearing to shout down the DP, with some observers claiming she instigated chants of “Respect the President”.

But speaking with KTN News, Millie Odhiambo said she was only responding to questions posed by Ruto.

“I was answering his questions because he was asking us questions about what should be done, and I was basically reminding him he is the deputy president and I should be asking him the questions he was asking and not vice versa,” she said.

The outspoken lawmaker explained that she did not have a microphone to enable her to respond to DP Ruto’s queries.

At the same time, Millie agreed with DP Ruto that some sections of the BBI report need strengthening.

“There are some issues that will be addressed through the constitutional review and some through legislative action,” she said.

Millie Odhiambo also took to social media to post a photo with DP Ruto after the launch. She captioned the image: “After the heated event, I engaged @WilliamsRuto at Bomas. Disagreement maybe, but ideological not personal.”