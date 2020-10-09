Kenyan lawmakers have decided they won’t be left behind by the South African internet craze, ‘Jerusalema Challenge’, that has been sweeping across the African continent.

Members of parliament will take a short recess next week to shoot the dance challenge, with leader of Majority Amos Kimunya saying it is necessary for Kenyan lawmakers to be part of the movement calling for diversity in times of distress.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Kimunya said rehearsals have been going on, with the final preparations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The final shoot is expected on Wednesday.

Speaker Justin Muturi and all heads of departmental committees will lead other parliamentarians.

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo added that the Jerusalema challenge will be an opportunity for all parliamentarians to prove there is peace in diversity.

“Mr Speaker we are grateful for the support your office has given to us in rehearsals of the challenge. It is a good opportunity to work out and show that in diversity we can find peace,” she said.

Millie said they will be joined by their counterparts in the Senate.

“We have made a formal request to have the entire formation of Parliament and we hope that our request will go through,” she said.

The dance routine to the 2019 hit ‘Jerusalema’ by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has been streamed more than 60m times on Spotify. The song is a lamentation for God to take the singer to the heavenly city.

A group of friends in Angola shot a video dancing to the song in February sparking the global trend.