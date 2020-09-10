Award-winning gospel musician Guardian Angel has been the talk of the town over his budding relationship with Esther Musila.

The 31-year-old ‘Hadithi’ hitmaker and the 50-year-old mother of three children aged 22, 26, and 29, set tongues wagging on social media with their public displays of affection, drawing admiration and criticism in equal measure.

One person who has been in their corner is Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni, who helped the two connect after Ms Musila reached out to the radio personality through his morning show a few months ago.

Kageni told off the critics saying, “Leave his [Guardian’s] love life alone and let love win…there I said it.”

Meanwhile, Guardian Angel declined to reveal the nature of their relationship saying it wouldn’t be right to talk about it in Musila’s absence.

“No comment. Kuhusu Esther utatuita Interview tukiwa na yeye tuiongelele tukiwa wawili, so wewe ukitupanga interview na yeye, tutaweza kukuongelesha. Itakuwa better juu ni poa kuongelea mtu akiwa hapo,” Angel said, adding: “Lakini usiwekee ile headline ya ati Guardian Angel and his 50-year-old confirm, mimi nimewajua sana nyinyi”.

Asked what kind of person Esther Musila is, Guardian explained: “Mimi kama unanijua ama umeweza kuniskia nakuwanga very particular na wale watu na associate nao na zile vitu nafanya. Kwa hivyo ukiona natembea na mtu jua huyo mtu ako sawa. Hutawahi kuniona kwa ma group group za watu, mimi nakuwanga mtu niko focused sana na kama mtu anakaa ni kama anaweza nivuta nyuma hatuwezi ingia. Generally vile wewe uliona tu venye mimi hukuwa, jua tu ni mtu tumeingiana, tumekubalina kiworks na kivile life iko. So yeye ni mtu wa hiyo aina.”

The singer noted that Musila is a big supporter of his ministry and the two have collaborated on two songs; ‘Roho Yangu’ and ‘Harusi’, that is yet to be released.