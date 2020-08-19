Police officers in Awendo, Migori County are investigating a bizarre incident where a man allegedly tried to bury his son alive on Saturday.

According to various media sources, the suspect, 30-year-old Kennedy Otieno, claimed that the 2-year-old boy was not his biological child.

The child was rescued by the suspect’s mother, Beatrice Auma Okelo, who told Radio Ramogi that she found her son carrying the child towards a grave at around 1 am on Saturday.

She said she snatched the boy from Mr Otieno and later filed a complaint at the assistant chief’s office.

According to Ms Auma, her son was under the influence of alcohol and insisted that his wife got the child out of wedlock.

She also noted that her daughter-in-law had left Otieno citing frustrations.

Confirming the incident, Waware South Assistant chief Peter Asewe said after receiving the complaint, they visited the home and discovered that Otieno had dug a grave where he intended to bury the child.

The administrator said they are engaging the family including the suspect to establish all the facts before necessary action is taken.

Elsewhere, police have launched a manhunt for a 26-year -old woman who allegedly killed her day-old infant in Homabay County.

The woman from Opiyo Village, Kokwanyi East Sub-location, Rachuonyo East Sub-county reportedly buried the child alive because she conceived out of wedlock, Daily Nation reports.

Witnesses said the woman claimed to have been threatened by her husband who has been away for more than a year.

Police reported that the woman gave birth on Monday and strangled the baby with a cloth. When relatives confronted her, she revealed where she had buried the baby and fled.

The body of the newborn was exhumed and reburied elsewhere.