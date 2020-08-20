The Health Ministry has cautioned that the Coronavirus curve in Kenya is not flattening despite a decrease in the number of cases reported in the last few days.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman explained that the tests being done are varying because of limitations of test kits and do not give a clear picture of the curve.

“It is too early to be able to make any determination that the curve is dropping. There are many factors that determine flattening of the curve,” he said.

“Indicators on the curve are those people who will be hospitalised and those who will die because of COVID-19,” Dr. Aman added.

The CAS said Kenya’s positivity rate is still high and Kenyans should not relent on observing Covid-19 guidelines thinking that the worst is over.

CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday echoed that Kenya’s coronavirus curve continues to rise. She said testing will normalize from next week when the ministry acquires reagents.

“We are well aware that our curve has not yet flattened…we are experiencing disruptions with regards to the acquisition of reagents but this is something we are managing,” she said.

Kenya’s coronavirus caseload rose to 31,015 Wednesday after 379 more people tested positive from a sample size of 3,867.

244 people were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,612. 19 patients succumbed raising the death toll to 506.

“More and more cases are among young people, there is a laxity among young people in protecting themselves. A 28-year-old is among those who passed on. We are all duty bound to take care of each other but the duty is yours as a Kenyan,” Dr Mwangangi said.

The CAS also said community transmission has been established making it difficult to trace contacts of those who contract the disease.

“We are urging the young people to stop the reckless behavior so that we don’t spread the disease,” Dr Aman pleaded.