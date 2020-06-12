The Nairobi regeneration team tasked with cleaning up the Nairobi River has recovered two more bodies.

The remains of two infants were found near Korogocho area, where a number of bodies have been recovered from since the cleaning exorcise begun early last year.

Fredrick Okinda, who was leading the clean up exercise, said one infant was found wrapped in polythene paper while the other was found floating nearby.

“One of our team members noticed a paper bag floating around and when he went on to open it, he was shocked to find the remains of an infant. Minutes later, we found another body of a girl dumped around the same area,” Okinda said.

This brings the total number of bodies found along the polluted Nairobi river to 21; among them 16 infants and 5 adults.

Beatrice Muema, a children rights activist working with Kangemi Childline Organisation, attributed the recoveries to illegal abortions of teenage pregnancies caused by defilement.

“Most of the cases are about defilement but reported to us as a teenage pregnancy. When we dig deeper we realise that the child was either defiled by a grown up,” Muema said.