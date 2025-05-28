Witness Details Chilling Plot Behind Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko

On Monday, the Siaya High Court turned into the stage of a harrowing tale as three men stood accused of orchestrating the brutal murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko. The court charged Victor Ouma Okoth, known as Sisco, Samuel Onyango alias Jaboda, and Dancun Ochieng with planning and executing what prosecutors described as a cold-blooded killing that shocked the nation in October 2024.

Appearing before Justice David Kemei, the suspects listened silently as the prosecution laid out the chilling details of their alleged involvement in Ayieko’s disappearance and death.

A Paid Ride into Darkness: Witness Reveals His Role in the Plot

The courtroom fell still as a protected witness took the stand, revealing how he unknowingly became entangled in a murder plot. According to his testimony, Sisco approached him with what seemed like a routine job. He offered the witness Ksh.9,000 to help transport three men, claiming the task involved a simple operation coordinated by a man known only as Champee — now deceased and believed to be one of the masterminds behind the killing.

The witness told the court that Sisco didn’t disclose any specific details about the job. He only said they needed a motorcycle and assured the witness he would receive decent pay. All he had to do was fuel the bike and wait for instructions.

On the evening of October 18, 2024, Sisco called to confirm that the motorcycle was ready. Once the witness confirmed, Sisco instructed him to meet in Dudi at 5:30 PM. From there, things escalated quickly.

From a Village Pub to a Shallow Grave: A Deadly Night Unfolds

The witness recalled meeting Sisco at a pub in Mutumbu Centre, where two other men were drinking. Sisco then told him to trail a motorcycle carrying Champee. Along the way, they stopped near a dark, secluded area. Both Sisco and Champee stepped into the shadows — and when they returned, they were armed and dressed for violence.

Champee now wore a U.S. military-style jacket and carried an AK-47 rifle. Sisco had changed into a black jacket and held a rifle of his own. The atmosphere shifted; the witness realized this was no ordinary assignment.

The group traveled to a homestead where a funeral was underway. Sisco and Champee entered the compound while the witness waited outside. Moments later, the two emerged in a vehicle, with Champee behind the wheel.

They drove to a mud-walled house and stopped. There, the witness saw them escort a man toward the house — his head covered, his hands cuffed. Sisco, pointing a gun at him, ordered him to keep walking.

The witness recounted how, around 11:00 PM, Sisco asked him to ride to Kisumu so he could withdraw money. They visited several M-Pesa shops, where Sisco made multiple withdrawals using a foldable phone.

By 6:00 AM the following morning, the witness dropped Sisco back in Dudi, returned the motorcycle to its owner, and went home. The next day, on October 19, Sisco returned in a pickup truck, collected his belongings, and told the witness he was moving to Nairobi for a new job.

“I Didn’t Know Anyone Died” — Witness Says He Learned About the Murder After Arrest

The witness insisted he never knew anyone had been killed during the operation. He claimed he only discovered the truth after police arrested him in connection with Ayieko’s disappearance.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor also took the stand during the hearing. He confirmed that Ayieko suffered severe head injuries, which caused his death. The autopsy revealed further horrifying details: the body, already decomposing when discovered, had some tissues missing.

Dr. Oduor’s report painted a grim picture of the final moments of a man whose life ended in violence.