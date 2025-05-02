Ruto Pledges 130,000 Hostels for Students, Promises Debt-Free Universities in 4 Years

President William Ruto has pledged to deliver 130,000 new hostel units for students in universities and colleges across Kenya, as part of a broader plan to reform higher education and boost development using local resources. He also committed to clearing all university debts within the next four years.

Speaking during the installation of the chancellor at the Co-operative University of Kenya, President Ruto revealed that 23 public universities once on the verge of financial collapse are now steadily recovering.

“Our first major investment is to build hostel spaces for 130,000 students in universities, colleges, and related institutions,” he said.

“This is not borrowed money—we’re using locally raised funds. That is how we build a nation.”

“I am informed that in the next two to three, maybe four years, all the universities will be out of the debt trap,” Ruto added.

The President assured Kenyans that under the government’s new higher education funding model, all students would get fair access to learning opportunities. He noted that the same taxpayer-generated resources are financing national projects like housing and the construction of 400 new markets—without relying on foreign loans.

Ruto also highlighted Kenya’s shift towards a stronger savings culture. He credited the mandatory 6% savings contribution by both employees and employers for the significant growth in national savings.

“We had saved Sh320 billion over 60 years. But from 2023 to now, we’ve already saved Sh280 billion. By 2027, we aim to hit the Sh1 trillion mark,” he stated.

Turning to agriculture, the President praised the cooperative movement as a key pillar in transforming the sector. He expressed optimism that the Cooperative Bill currently before Parliament would boost transparency and drive economic growth at the grassroots.

He cited impressive gains in agricultural productivity and incomes, particularly in maize, tea, and coffee farming. “In 2022, we produced 44 million bags of maize. This year, we’ve harvested 67 million—an increase of 23 million bags. Tea earnings are up Sh60 billion, coffee prices are improving, milk producers are earning more, and sugar imports have dropped by 100,000 metric tonnes,” he said.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering farmers, improving food security, and reducing the country’s reliance on imports.