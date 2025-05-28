REKE is Born: Omtatah Unveils Movement to Restore and Reset Kenya, Eyes 70% Vote in 2027 Presidential Bid

Busia Senator and celebrated activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti has officially launched his long-anticipated political outfit, REKE, marking a bold step toward his 2027 presidential bid. REKE—an acronym for Restore Kenya, Rejesha Kenya, and Reset Kenya—encapsulates what Omtatah describes as a transformative call to action aimed at reimagining the country’s future.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, Omtatah announced the launch on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, calling REKE more than just a slogan.

“#REKE is more than a slogan; it’s a call to action. Witness the beginning of something bold,” he posted.

That same day, during a televised interview, the first-term senator expressed unwavering confidence in his presidential bid, boldly predicting a win in the upcoming general election.

“Where things stand, it is very real, and I am looking at 70 percent,” he said. “My confidence comes from what I’m doing on the ground.”

A Youth-Powered Campaign and Civic Awakening

Omtatah revealed that a dedicated team of Gen Zs has been crisscrossing the country, conducting civic education and mobilizing grassroots support for his campaign. He plans to unveil a Gen Z-led initiative named “Identity Yetu”, which will empower young people to champion political literacy and national dialogue.

“We’re releasing Identity Yetu soon. This is by Gen Z to spread the message and do political education,” he stated.

He also noted that a separate team has been hosting town halls across various counties, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from citizens. The recurring theme, he emphasized, has been economic frustration and the need for urgent reform.

“People have agreed that the economy is the primary issue we must address in the country today,” he said. “So I have full confidence, and when push comes to shove, I will emerge victorious.”

Shifting Blame from Citizens to Leadership

Meanwhile, Omtatah defended ordinary Kenyans, saying they should not shoulder the blame for the country’s long-standing governance failures. Instead, he held the current leadership accountable for steering Kenya off course.

He stressed that for Kenya to thrive politically, economically, and socially, citizens must be allowed to freely express themselves at the ballot—a democratic right he believes is currently under threat.

TunaRestore: A Movement Rooted in Integrity and Reform

Omtatah outlined REKE’s guiding philosophy, the TunaRestore agenda, derived from Swahili meaning “We Restore.” The agenda promises a bold return to constitutionalism, integrity in public service, and people-centered leadership.

Under this vision, the movement pledges to:

Rejesha (Return) stolen public resources, dignity in governance, and public trust in institutions.

Kureset (Reset) Kenya’s direction by confronting corruption and dismantling systems of state capture.

“We’re not here to recycle the politics of betrayal and impunity. We are here to restore, reset, and reimagine Kenya,” Omtatah declared. “This is not just a blueprint; it’s a call to action.”

He criticized the government’s failure to uphold the constitution, blaming state capture and elite manipulation for undermining the rule of law.

“We have a very beautiful constitution; we have beautiful laws, but they mean nothing. And that’s why state capture comes in, and whims of powerful individuals are now the laws of the country. Political goodwill to implement the law is lacking.”