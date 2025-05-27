Reading fever: The best books about gambling

Novels with exciting stories, non-fiction books about different strategies and experience reports – there is a lot of good literature about gambling that might awaken the gambler in you.

If you want to try your luck at gambling you should also read our world football news for bettors at 22Bet.

Here we present our top favorite books about gambling & co:

The Books you need to read

The most gripping novels – from Ian Fleming to E.T.A. Hoffmann

1. James Bond: Casino Royale / Ian Fleming

Probably one of the best-known books, although most people are more familiar with the movie. Daniel Craig with the steely blue eyes and muscular body as he takes on Le Chiffre in a shaky game of poker Texas Hold’em.

However, the book is set in the 1950s and before the highly successful film adaptation with Craig, there were already two others, but they did not come close to the new edition, both in terms of popularity and financial success.

However, we can definitely recommend a new translation from 2012 as a good book tip. Any fan of good old agent novels with a Cold War flavor will find something to enjoy in this work by the ladies Pannen and Klüver.

2. Roll the Bones: The History of Gambling / David G. Schwartz

David Schwartz, who calls himself Dave, is a real luminary in the field of gambling. The man is the director of an institute in Las Vegas that researches gambling.

In his book, he writes about the history of gambling. So this book is particularly interesting for you if you are a fan of history and like to research the origins of things. For example, the book describes how the Stone Age people discovered gambling for themselves or what the famous Frenchman Voltaire associated with gambling.

The book offers educational entertainment and follows a common thread, but you have to get involved with the work.

3. The Professor, the Banker and the Suicide King: Inside the Richest Poker Game of All Time / Michael Craig

A novel that most people will enjoy: straightforward and exciting. The book is about the highest stakes poker game ever played, taking place in the glitteringly glamorous “Sin City” of Las Vegas.

A select group of players led by billionaire Andrew Beal, Professor Howard Lederer and Ted Forrest play for a lot of money, each trying to gain an advantage and outdo the others.

4. Player’s Luck / E.T.A. Hoffmann

Above all, this book offers variety, but you have to be able to get involved with the special style of writing. In terms of writing style and old-fashioned language, “Spieler-Glück” has great parallels to the standard works from the schools such as “The golden pot” or “Novalis”. If you are already in a bad mood when you hear these titles, “Spieler-Glück” may not be the ideal read for you.

However, if you enjoy the classic works, this title by Hoffmann could also be an interesting addition to your reading list.

Biographies and testimonials – What the insiders say about gambling

1. Enemy Number One: The Secrets of the UK’s Most Feared Professional Punter / Patrick Veitch

Veitch writes his own story. With biting humor and in a rather crude style, he tells how he himself went from being a nobody to the most notorious professional punter in the UK. He is considered the great horror for bookmakers, who have already lost heaps of money with Veitch, namely more than ten million pounds in around eight years.

2. Molly’s Game: The inside story on the poker rounds of the stars / Molly Bloom

Leo DiCaprio, Macaulay Culkin, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, a number of top politicians, sportsmen, financial moguls, business bosses … the list goes on. All these celebrities played in the legendary poker rounds organized by Molly Bloom, a 26-year-old in Los Angeles.

Starting out as a bartender, she soon set up her own business and organized the most luxurious and biggest poker games of the time, with hundreds of millions of dollars being won and lost at her tables. Everyone wanted to take part, but very few were allowed to.

In the book, she describes in great detail her path into the inaccessible world of the elite and provides highly interesting insights into this distant world.

3. All Bets Are Off: Losers, Liars, and Recovery from Gambling Addiction / Arnie Wexler

This book looks at the dark side and the danger of gambling: addiction. Arnie Wexler himself was drawn into the maelstrom as a fourteen-year-old boy, became addicted to gambling and brought himself and his whole family to the brink of the abyss; he almost never managed to regain control.

The book describes the rocky road he took, how he finally managed to find his way back to life with the help of his wife.

It also explains the important lessons he can pass on about gambling and how he now helps other addicts to kick the habit through programs and training.

4. Blood Aces: The Wild Ride of Benny Binion, the Texas Gangster Who Created Vegas Poker / Doug J. Swanson

This seemingly fictional, yet true story reads like a novel. It offers insights into a highly exciting time and a story that actually happened. It is about Mr. Binion, a gangster boss and the father of the World Series of Poker.

The secrets surrounding the famous criminal are revealed in a highly interesting way and the true story is told with the suspense and pace of a crime novel.

Strategy, technique and tactics – books to learn about gambling

1. Textbook for a systematic roulette strategy / Manfred Kubny

With his scientific perspective and supported by co-author Hans Linden, the author explains some strategies for roulette, such as the so-called delta game. The special thing about the book is that for the first time it fully integrates the psyche and personality of the player into all the proposed strategies.

Incorporating personality is important in roulette, so we can only recommend this book if you want to get to grips with this popular game of chance professionally, semi-professionally or just for fun.

2. the poker workout: the workbook for everyone who wants to train their game and earn money by playing / Jan Meinert

This work by the successful author and poker expert is an ideal workbook for anyone who wants to study the theory in depth before putting the strategies into practice with the help of the book.