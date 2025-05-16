Overview of Types of Sports Bets: Single, Express and System

Sports betting is not only an exciting hobby, but also an opportunity to earn money if you approach the process wisely. At 1Win Kenya, there are three main types of bets available: single, express and system. Each has its own characteristics, advantages and risks.

In this review, we will take a detailed look at how these types of bets work, how they differ and what strategies you can use to increase your chances of success.

What are Single Bets?

A single bet is a bet on one outcome of an event. This is the simplest and most straightforward type of bet, which is recommended for beginners. You select a match, a market (e.g., team win, total goals or handicap) and make a prediction.

If it turns out to be correct, you receive a payout calculated according to the bookmaker’s odds.



Let’s say you bet 100 KES on Barcelona to win the match against Real Madrid with odds of 2.10. If the team wins, your winnings will be:

100 KES × 2.10 = 210 KES.



Single bets have a number of important advantages that make them particularly attractive to novice players. The main advantage is their simplicity – to place a successful bet, you only need to correctly predict the outcome of one event.



Another significant advantage is the reduced level of risk. Since each bet is independent, losing one event does not affect the other predictions you have made.

This allows players to better control their bankroll and avoid situations where one mistake leads to the loss of the entire bet, as is the case with accumulators.



However, single bets also have certain limitations. The main disadvantage is the relatively small potential profit compared to combination bets.

Since the odds, which include the bookmaker’s margin, apply to only one outcome, in order to make a significant profit, you either need to place large bets or win many single bets in a row.



Single bets are particularly recommended in several cases:



If you are a beginner and are just learning to analyse events.

If you want to minimize risks and earn a steady income.

If you prefer strategies based on careful analysis rather than luck.

Express Bets: High Risk and Big Winnings

An express bet is a combination of several predictions (from 2 to 20 or more). The main feature of such bets is that all events included in the express must end successfully — otherwise, the entire bet is lost.

The advantage of express bets is the effect of multiplying the odds, which allows you to get a significant win even with a small initial bet.



For clarity, let’s look at an example of an express bet consisting of three events. If you bet on Bayern to win (odds of 1.80), Liverpool to win (odds of 2.00) and a total of over 2.5 goals in the PSG vs Lyon match (odds of 1.70), the total odds will be 6.12.

This means that with a stake of 100 KES, the potential winnings will be 612 KES. However, if at least one of the three predictions does not come true (for example, Liverpool draws), the entire bet will be lost.



The main advantage of accumulators is the opportunity to win big with a relatively small stake. In addition, such bets add excitement and allow you to combine events from different sports.

However, it is important to remember the significant disadvantages: the high risk of losing everything with a single mistake, the decrease in the probability of success with an increase in the number of events in the accumulator, and the fact that bookmakers often lower the odds for such bets.



Express bets are especially recommended for players who are willing to take on increased risk for the chance of a big win. They are suitable for those who are confident in several outcomes at the same time and want to maximise their potential profit.

Beginners are better off sticking to small accumulators of 2-5 events, avoiding dependent bets (e.g., betting on the total score of a match and the victory of one team at the same time).

How to Use System Bets

A system bet is a more complex combination consisting of several accumulators of a specified size. The main difference from a classic accumulator is that the system can still win even if some of the predictions are incorrect.



Let’s look at how it works using the ‘2 out of 3’ system as an example. In this case, all possible combinations of two outcomes are formed from the three selected events. The bet is distributed evenly between these accumulators.

If two of the three predictions are correct, one of the combinations wins, and if all three predictions are correct, all three combinations win.



System bets have a lower risk compared to accumulators, flexibility (the possibility of making a profit even with a partial loss) and freedom in combining different outcomes.

However, systems also have disadvantages: more complex calculation of potential winnings, the need for a larger bet amount (as it is distributed between several combinations) and relatively lower profits compared to pure accumulators.



System bets are useful when a player is not confident in all of their predictions but wants to play it safe. They are well suited for strategies involving several predictions with a high probability of success.



When choosing types of sports bets, several factors should be considered:



Single bets are ideal for novice players and those who prefer a stable, controlled income.

Express bets should be considered as an option for those who are willing to take on increased risk for the chance of a big win.

System bets are a happy medium, reducing the risks associated with accumulators while retaining the potential for significant profits.

1Win offers all three main types of bets, each with its own advantages in certain situations. Improve your knowledge base and try out different options. The choice is yours.

