One Year On: Grieving Parents Launch Petition Over Police Killings During 2024 Finance Bill Protests

Families of young Kenyans killed during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests have launched a national petition demanding justice, accountability, and state compensation. The petition calls for the prosecution of police officers involved in the fatal shootings, financial support for bereaved families, and urgent government action.

On Sunday, the families gathered at Ukumbi Mdogo, Kenya National Theatre, to share their heartbreak and press for accountability. Leading the initiative is Gillian Munyao—known to many as Mama Rex—the mother of 19-year-old Rex Masai, who was fatally shot on Moi Avenue during the protests.

Munyao is at the forefront of the campaign, which has already collected more than 1,000 verified signatures. In an emotional address, she recalled the devastating moment she learned of her son’s death.

“You left me with no last words, only a call that led me to your lifeless body,” she said.

“I know you spoke to God in those final moments, after the policeman shot you and stood there, watching as you bled out.”

The petition accuses security forces of using excessive force to suppress peaceful demonstrations—and of covering up the violence.

“Our children were exercising their constitutional right to protest and deliver petitions to public officers over poor governance. They were murdered in cold blood. Many were shot in the back as they ran. Some were shot in the head—proof that police aimed to kill, not arrest,” the document states.

It also highlights a disturbing pattern of alleged state brutality, including abductions, torture, and forced disappearances.

“Extrajudicial killings didn’t end with the protests. Others have since been abducted and tortured. Some were found alive but permanently injured. Many bodies surfaced in dams, dumpsites, and morgues. Some victims remain missing after being forcibly disappeared by state agents,” the petition reads.

The families are urging President William Ruto and Parliament to take immediate action. They demand the arrest and prosecution of all police officers and commanders responsible for the killings. They also want compensation for families who lost loved ones, suffered injuries, or whose property was destroyed.

Additionally, the petition calls for the prosecution of individuals who incited violence or funded the destruction of public property. It also seeks justice against criminal groups that infiltrated the largely peaceful protests.

The families are further pushing for a public inquiry to help the nation heal and want psychosocial support made available through the universal healthcare programme to assist those traumatized by the violence.

The petition will be formally presented to the Office of the President and the National Assembly on June 25, 2025—exactly one year after the deadly police crackdown that shook Nairobi’s city centre and Parliament precincts.