Peter Salasya Speaks Out on Violent Arrest, Blasts Top Police Chiefs

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya did not hold back as he sharply criticized top police officials just a day after securing his release on cash bail.

Speaking to a crowd in Limuru, Kiambu County, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Salasya accused Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin of misusing taxpayer money by deploying dozens of officers to arrest him.

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) legislator, who has declared his intention to run for president in 2027, warned the police leaders to respect the constitutional independence of their offices. He urged them to resist political interference and uphold the integrity of their institutions.

“Nataka niseme yakwamba Inspector General of Police, ujue yakwamba magari unatumia, salary unapata na kila kitu hadi nyumba, yote ni pesa ya mwananchi. Nataka nikuulize kwa heshima kwamba that is an independent institution. Yes, we know the appointing authority is one person, the president according to the constitution, but your office is independent, and no one should interfere with it, kwa sababu tumebaki tu miaka miwili na tunaeza kuja kuwa na serikali mpya ambayo pia utataka kuifanyia kazi,” Salasya told the IG.

Loosely translated, Salasya told the IG:: “The vehicles you use, the salary you earn, even your housing—all come from taxpayers’ money. Respect that your office is independent. Although the president appoints you, no one should interfere with your work. In two years, there may be a new government, and you will still have to serve it.”

Salasya also directly challenged DCI boss Mohamed Amin to serve all Kenyans impartially. He warned Amin not to criminalize individuals who seek to provide oversight on the Kenya Kwanza government’s actions.

“Na pia nataka niulize Director of Criminal Investigations yakwamba pia wewe umechaguliwa pale kuserve wananchi wa kawaida na unalipwa na pesa ya mkenya. Lazima uheshimu wakenya, and you should not intimidate anyone by criminalising everyone just trying to provide oversight. Nakumbuka wakati William Ruto alikuja; alikuwa anasema opposition ifanye kazi yake na serikali ifanye kazi yake,” Salasya said.

(And I also want to ask the Director of Criminal Investigations that you were also appointed to serve ordinary citizens and you are paid with Kenyan taxpayers’ money. You must respect Kenyans, and you should not intimidate anyone by criminalizing everyone who is just trying to provide oversight. I remember when William Ruto came; he said the opposition should do its work and the government should do its work)

The MP expressed shock at the overwhelming police force used during his arrest, describing how over ten heavily armed officers surrounded him in a display he called unnecessary and cruel.

“Ilikuwa ni ya kushangaza sana kuona mtoto mdogo kama mimi kutumiwa maaskari zaidi ya kumi na kitu na kila mtu amebeba bunduki kubwa kubwa. Sasa mlitaka mimi nifanye aje? Wewe Amin, ata huwezi hurumia mimi? Have mercy,” Salasya pleaded.

(It was very surprising to see a young person like me confronted by more than ten heavily armed officers, each carrying big guns. So, what did you expect me to do? Amin, don’t you have any mercy on me?)

Calling for dignity and fairness, Salasya urged police leaders to respect all citizens regardless of political differences. He cited recent incidents involving Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and alleged plots targeting Mount Kenya leaders as signs of rising abuse of power by security agencies.

“You were given that office by God so that you can protect Kenyans and not intimidate them. So I want to tell you, please, let it be the last thing kwa yale ambayo imetendeka kule kwa Natembeya, ile ilifanyika kwangu na ile ambayo mlikuwa mmepangia ule kiongozi wa kule Mt Kenya, mheshimiwa Rigathi,” he said.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Salasya appeared before Magistrate Paul Mutai at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. He was charged with hate speech under the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Act. Prosecutors allege Salasya published inflammatory remarks on his verified X account that incited ethnic hatred.

The charge sheet states that on May 10, 2025, Salasya “knowingly and intentionally published insulting words online,” saying: “Luos are number one enemies of Luhya people. We must fight back this narrative of Luos, or they sink us. They are in gvt but still fighting an innocent person. Ama tuwatahiri iishe,” using his verified X handle @pksalasya. The prosecution says these remarks were “insulting, inciteful, and well calculated to stir up ethnic hatred between the Luhya and Luo communities.”

Salahya pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, with the case scheduled for mention and further directions on June 4, 2025.